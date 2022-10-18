Landmarks Commission blocking big housing proposal on Williamson Street

Madison's Landmarks Commission is blocking a popular, $40 million proposal for much-needed housing in the funky but evolving Williamson Street corridor on the Near East Side.

Kris Warren wants to combine a property at 826 Williamson St. that long held a Struck & Irwin Fence Inc. office building, and an adjacent, larger property at 302 S. Paterson St. along the Capitol City Trail used by Struck & Irwin for storage, to create a 1.8-acre site for a project promising historically sensitive architecture, 170 apartments and underground parking.

The new structure would include three stories facing Williamson Street and step up to five stories facing the Capitol City Trail.

But the Landmarks Commission said "no" to the land combination, contending it wouldn't fit the pattern of lot sizes in the city's Third Lake Ridge Historic District. The 0.6-acre property at 826 Williamson St. is in the historic district, but the adjacent 1.2-acre parcel is not.

Warren, under contract to buy the parcels, each with multiple lot lines within, said they were operated as single use for at least 80 years and that the combined property would be similar in size to several others in the area. Struck & Irwin relocated to Middleton in February, and the site is currently being rented.

The land combination is unanimously supported by the Marquette Neighborhood Association board; Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who represents the site; and Smart Growth Greater Madison.

But city Planning Division staff opposed the combination, contending that it "doesn't seem to maintain the general lot size pattern of the historic district, especially in that part of the district." On Oct. 10, the Landmarks Commission voted 4-2 to deny Warren's application for a Certificate of Appropriateness.

Now, Warren said he is exploring options to achieve a historically sensitive design that maximizes the housing potential for the site. He could appeal the Landmarks Commission decision to the City Council, where a simple majority of 20 members could overturn it, or he could build separate structures on each lot, which would add cost and inefficiencies. In either case, Warren would still need certificates of appropriateness to raze the Struck & Irwin building and for new construction in the historic district, along with other land use approvals.

"Separate parcels would make the economics difficult for our family to develop," Warren said. "We're optimistic that with neighborhood support and a future land use plan that supports higher-density housing, there is a creative path forward."

Lot size matters

In a letter of intent, Warren proposes to dissolve three lot lines at 826 Williamson St. and six lot lines at 302 S. Paterson St. Struck & Irwin, the letter says, operated businesses on the adjoining parcels for more than 80 years, and in 1942 was using parcels totaling 104,635 square feet. In 2001, Struck & Irwin sold three lots on the Paterson Street parcel, leaving 78,537 square feet for its operations, which continued there until February 2022.

Earlier, Warren won approval to dissolve the three lot lines at 826 Williamson St. but then offered the application to combine the two parcels.

The adjacent block along Williamson and Livingston streets has a comparable land use pattern, the application says. Other comparable and large properties serving one primary function on a parcel also exist entirely within or partially within the historic district, it says.

But "while there is some variability of current lot configurations in the vicinity, most of the large, oddly-shaped lots were created in the recent past, before the standards for land divisions and combinations were part of this ordinance," the staff report says.

In a letter to the Landmarks Commission, Marquette Neighborhood Association President Jen Plants wrote, "We believe a parcel of this size is in keeping with the more commercial character of this boundary of our historic neighborhood. We are eager to collaborate with Kris on a single structure on this site that conforms to historic guidelines and contributes to the vitality of Williamson Street."

The southwest corner of the district has larger lots and a history of industrial uses, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said. But the city excluded the majority of the blocks on the north side of Williamson Street from the historic district. There are no large properties that cross the line of the block in the six central blocks of Williamson Street, she said.

Benford and Smart Growth Greater Madison Executive Director Bill Connors also wrote in support of the combination. Smart Growth added that the City Council should remove the reference to land combinations in city ordinances because it impedes good infill development, and required certificates of appropriateness for demolition and new construction satisfy the interests of historic preservation.

'Better best use'

Warren is considering his next move.

From a broad perspective, the combination allows the full potential of the site to be realized, providing housing at a desirable location at a time of a severe housing shortage, he said.

Meanwhile, the parcel combination won't adversely impact the historic character of a landmark in any way, is compatible with adjacent lot sizes and comparable with the general lot sizes pattern of the historic district, he said.

"Staff is rightly concerned about protecting the pattern and size of lots within a historical district," he said. "We imagine they are concerned that approving our combination might set a precedent on blocks to the east where a smaller density pattern prevails. We believe this concern is misplaced, as our site can be expanded within the pattern appropriate for our block while protecting the pattern that is appropriate to the east.

"We feel there's a better best use that supersedes their initial decision," he said.

The neighborhood and Smart Growth agree.

The proposal complies with multiple planning documents, fits the norm of lot sizes, and the Warren family, a presence in the neighborhood for decades, will proceed thoughtfully, reasonably, with a sense of cooperation and a respect for history, said Marlisa Kopenski Condon, chair of the association's preservation and development committee.

"We hope there is a way that part or all of the proposed redevelopment project can go forward despite this setback," Smart Growth executive director Bill Connors said. If not, "this will be a huge missed opportunity to replace a structure everyone wants to see replaced with housing density the city badly needs."