Landmark project aims to celebrate and advance Madison's Black community

“Dane County is committed to our Black community in both word and deed,” Parisi said. “Today with this initiative, we invest in the history and culture and soul of our Black community.”

The new nonprofit will raise capital for the Center and provide development and financial oversight during construction. After the project is completed, this group will provide governance oversight of the Center.

Gee said he’s confident the community can raise the funds necessary to build the project

“We have put so many dollars in creating rescue modes,” Gee said. “This is a chance to do something that promotes the beauty and the strength of our community.”

Rep. Shelia Stubbs, who is also a county supervisor, said she would advocate for state funding for the project.

“We will not forget our history, but we will certainly move forward in our future,” Stubbs said.