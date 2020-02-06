Land owner appeals Plan Commission denial or portion of Amazon project

An Amazon spokesperson could not be reached Thursday.

The appeal will be introduced to the council on Feb. 25, and the council likely will make a decision at its March 3 meeting, Assistant City Attorney John Strange said. It takes a two-thirds vote to reverse the commission's decision.

Amazon intends to raze about half of the existing, single-story, 228,100-square-foot structure at 3650 Milwaukee St. that was once a distribution facility for Swiss Colony, a structure that seems like one large building but is actually two. It would remodel the remaining 116,242 square feet into the package delivery center and use the rest of the property for 509 parking spaces for employees and fleet vans. This is a permitted use and needs no city approvals.

On behalf of Amazon, Ritter also requested permission to use the adjacent parcel at 3630 Milwaukee St., for the driveway, stormwater management facility and 200 more parking spaces. Ritter needs city approval for that use because the Plan Commission approved demolition of a 9,150-square foot commercial building without a proposed use in September 2018 with a condition of commission approval for future use of the property.