The state Assembly could vote next week to limit in-person absentee voting to roughly two weeks before an election, while preserving the ability of municipalities to set their own hours and polling locations.
That language would be included in the same bill that would move Wisconsin's presidential primary to March, a change local election officials have said would be "impossible" to carry out.
Municipalities under current law can conduct in-person absentee voting as early as 47 days before an election, meaning the early voting window could be significantly curtailed in large cities such as Madison. Wisconsin's capital city began its early voting Sept. 20 for the Nov. 6 general election this year, the earliest allowed.
Rep. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, confirmed the language is part of a larger bill dealing with the 2020 presidential primary date.
While limiting the absentee timeline, she said, it would not include any restrictions on hours or locations for polling places, something that previous versions of the effort included.
Bernier added the less restrictive language could help stave off challenges in federal court.
The news drew immediate push-back from One Wisconsin Now director Scot Ross, whose organization is currently involved in a lawsuit against Wisconsin voting requirements.
"While controlling state government, Wisconsin Republicans time and time again tried to rig the rules on voting to give themselves an unfair partisan advantage. Now, even after losing every statewide office on the ballot, they're at it again," he said in an email.
Assembly Republicans are considering a slew of other changes to elections, taxes, transportation funding and health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions as part of its lame-duck "extraordinary" session, according to a ballot being circulated in that chamber.
The ballot contains a list of short descriptions of bills to be taken up in the session, which would be Republican legislators' last chance to send bills to a supportive Gov. Scott Walker before Democratic Gov-elect Tony Evers takes office in January.
An Assembly panel was set to vote Friday on what should be included in the agenda for the session. Text of the bills on the agenda could be released as soon as Friday afternoon.
A motion listed on the ballot, on which the Assembly panel will vote Friday, would convene the extraordinary session Monday morning. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Thursday that GOP lawmakers were discussing holding public hearings on the bills Monday and voting on them in a floor session Tuesday.
The ballot confirms leaders are considering moving the date of the 2020 presidential primary to the second Tuesday in March from its current April date.
The effort to move the 2020 primary is widely seen as helping improve the election chances of conservative-backed state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who would be up for election for the first time in the April 2020 election. Walker appointed Kelly to replace retiring Justice David Prosser in 2016.
Many of the local clerks who run Wisconsin’s elections have concluded it would be impossible to hold the presidential primary in March because it would schedule three statewide elections in a span of just three months.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said Thursday that if a recount were needed for the February spring primary or potential March presidential primary, it would "categorically squash any possibility of this triple election cycle being feasible."
Also on the Assembly ballot is a bill that passed the Assembly last year, but stalled in the Senate, that would help people with pre-existing conditions get health coverage if the federal Obamacare law is repealed or struck down in court. The bill doesn't provide the same level of protections as Obamacare to people with serious health conditions.
The ballot lacks detailed descriptions of each bill, which are identified by their Legislative Reference Bureau number meaning they are still in draft form. But the draft bill titles reference:
- "Expenditure of transportation moneys received from the federal government;"
- "Determining a reduction in individualized income tax rates;"
- "Legislative powers and duties, state agency and authority composition and operations, and administrative rule-making process;"
- "Applying for an absentee ballot in-person;"
- "Absentee ballots cast by overseas and military voters;"
- "Waivers from work search and registration requirements for certain unemployment insurance benefit claimants."