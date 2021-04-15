Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years

Ballistics is also a key testing area. Those tests are key to tracing guns used in crimes. According to the report, the labs' firearms unit took an average of 247 days to complete a test, 11 days faster than in 2019 even though submissions increased by nearly two dozen cases.

But drug tests and tool mark analysis lagged.

The average turnaround time for a drug analysis was 44 days, 11 days longer than in 2019 even though the labs saw about 1,000 fewer submissions. The report noted that social distancing requirements played a role in the delays. Kaul added during his news conference that the labs are dealing with more complex tests involving synthetic opioids. He has asked lawmakers to let him spend $925,000 in the next state budget to upgrade drug testing technology and add four more toxicologists.

Tool mark analysis turnaround times, already months long, ballooned from an average of 235 days in 2019 to 1,164 days, or a little more than three years, in 2020. Submissions grew from 14 cases in 2019 to 23 last year.

The firearms unit handles tool mark analysis as well as ballistics. The report said the unit was hampered by an unfilled vacancy in 2020.