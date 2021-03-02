Kwik Trip closes Schenk's Corners Stop-N-Go store

Following the Madison City Council's denial last week of an alcohol license for a Stop-N-Go convenience store in the east Madison Schenk’s Corners neighborhood, owner Kwik Trip closed the store at 10 p.m. Monday night.

David Ring, community relations manager for Kwik Trip, said in an email Monday that the store at 2002 Winnebago St. closed “permanently” March 1.

“This was an internal business decision made by Kwik Trip,” Ring said in the email. “All nine co-workers employed at that store location have been reassigned to other Kwik Trip or Stop-N-Go stores in the Madison area.”

Ring did not immediately say if Kwik Trip closed the store because the City Council last week denied a license to sell beer and cider for a second time. This Stop-N-Go location previously operated with a liquor license, but Kwik Trip applied for a license as a new owner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council first denied the license at its Jan. 5 meeting, and voted 12 to 7 to reject the license again Feb. 23.