Kwik Trip closes Schenk's Corners Stop-N-Go store

Following the Madison City Council's denial last week of an alcohol license for a Stop-N-Go convenience store in the east Madison Schenk’s Corners neighborhood, owner Kwik Trip closed the store at 10 p.m. Monday night.
David Ring, community relations manager for Kwik Trip, said in an email Monday that the store at 2002 Winnebago St. closed “permanently” March 1.
“This was an internal business decision made by Kwik Trip,” Ring said in the email. “All nine co-workers employed at that store location have been reassigned to other Kwik Trip or Stop-N-Go stores in the Madison area.”
Ring did not immediately say if Kwik Trip closed the store because the City Council last week denied a license to sell beer and cider for a second time. This Stop-N-Go location previously operated with a liquor license, but Kwik Trip applied for a license as a new owner.
The council first denied the license at its Jan. 5 meeting, and voted 12 to 7 to reject the license again Feb. 23.
The city’s Alcohol License Review Committee unanimously supported the license. Also, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said at last week’s City Council meeting that the neighborhood association supported it, and the Madison Police Department held no objections to the facility holding a license.
Alders voting against granting the license argued that the convenience store is located in an area with many opportunities to purchase and consume alcohol and is close to schools and daycares.
In addition to alcohol density concerns, some neighborhood residents disagree with Kwik Trip's decisions to remove postal services from the store, close the neighboring laundromat and stop selling condoms at the store.
Ring previously said the former owner made the decision about the laundromat, and Kwik Trip was attempting to secure a mailbox outside the store prior to closure.
This story will be updated.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.