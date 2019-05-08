Try 3 months for $3
Former Madison alder David Ahrens and healthcare administration professional Kristen Audet advanced to the special election in the race to represent District 17 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Ahrens received 51.1 percent of the vote in the special primary election Tuesday with Audet receiving 40.6 percent. A third candidate, Amanda McKaig, received 8.3 percent.

With all six precincts reporting, the election saw 7.8 percent of registered voters, or 688, cast ballots in the special primary. 

District 17 is roughly bordered by Commercial Avenue to the north, 1-90 down to Cottage Grove Road, Stoughton Road to the west and Buckeye Road to the south. The district also includes parts of Atwood and Fair Oaks avenues.

The June 4 special election will determine the race between Ahrens and Audet in addition to contested races in Districts 1 and 33.

Elizabeth Doyle, who previously served on the Verona City Council, is running in an uncontested race in District 1. Ann Degarmo, a policy initiatives advisor in the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary’s Office, and Marc Jones, a farmer and owner of a construction company, are running for the District 33 seat.

The unusual number of vacancies was caused by three supervisors accepting positions within Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.  

Evers appointed Mary Kolar, who represented District 1, to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Dye, who represented District 33 in Fitchburg, is serving as Evers’ policy director and Pertl, District 17 in Madison, has been appointed as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.   

