Know Your Madisonian: Wisconsin’s version of Dr. Anthony Fauci helps lead state's COVID-19 response

They’re already impacting the pandemic in that they’re providing hope that this is something that is not going to be with us at the same level forever.

Once the vaccine starts getting distributed, it’s not going to have an immediate impact on transmission. The number of doses available is going to be relatively small. It’s also possible that protection isn’t going to be immediate. Most of the vaccines are a two-dose series, three or four weeks apart, and it might be a week after the second dose when they’re fully effective. Even if someone gets the first dose, they’re going to continue to need to use this combination of prevention strategies — wearing masks, restricting gatherings and everything.

It’s going to be well into 2021 before the vaccine is available for the bulk of the population. But if we do it well, if we can confidently say they are safe and effective — which so far they appear to be — and we can pull off the logistics and the public health communication in a way that results in a large number of people getting the vaccine, it could have a huge impact. It could be mean having a much closer-to-normal next fall and winter than we are experiencing now.

How will you try to convince people who are skeptical of vaccines to be immunized?