Know Your Madisonian: Service to the democracy, the community and her dogs

What got you interested in the breed?I never did like dogs because in my country all dogs are stray dogs. I was bitten by dogs a few times. And then a friend of mine wanted to go to Wisconsin Dells to see dog races. I said no, I don’t want to go, so they just scooped me off the ground and threw me in the van. While they were having fun I was sitting in the corner pouting. When they fired the gun, all the dogs just popped right out and I looked at them and they were so graceful. I love football; I love wide receivers. And it just reminded me of wide receivers when they catch the ball and reach out. Since that day, I told people I hate dogs but if I’m ever going to have a dog it’s going to be a greyhound. (Later), a girlfriend was out traveling and she didn’t want (her boyfriend) to be alone on Father’s Day. So she asked me to take him out on her behalf. The next thing I know he just pulls up at the dog track adoption center at Wisconsin Dells. A few days later, I sent in an application.