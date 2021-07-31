Know Your Madisonian: Rotary Club president leads organization through change

As a woman in tech, how have you seen your field change?

Holmes: People like myself have reinvested, and so I have not just worked in the industry, but I’ve reinvested. I’ve volunteered, I’ve served, I’ve talked. I’ve reinvested what I’ve contributed into my own industry into other people who potentially could come not just behind me, but also to open up an avenue of visibility — that technology is not just a male only or male-dominated field, but it’s also open and available to people of color.

What ways are you reinvesting to attract a more diverse range of people into the tech field?

Holmes: Locally, what I do is through service. Rotary is a big aspect of that. Annually there are 25 seniors from Madison-area high schools who are awarded four-year scholarships from our organization.

I’m doing that in Rotary, and then service aspects in the city. I’m the chair of the Madison digital technology committee, so reinvesting … through infrastructure for our city. For us it was to ensure that households had digital access. Right now it’s morphing into the broadband effort.

You attended school in Louisiana but decided to come back to Wisconsin to start your business. Why?

Holmes: I didn’t know that I was going to come back to Wisconsin. I grew up in Wisconsin, I leave and go 1,000 miles away, and then after I graduated, I could have actually gone anywhere. But what I did is I came back and I wanted to reinvest that experience in a place, or in a region, that didn’t have a lot of visibility on historically Black universities, what aspects they bring, that they’re just as important as universities like the Big Ten.

