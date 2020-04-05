Know Your Madisonian: River Food Pantry CEO is passionate about feeding people, especially during COVID-19 pandemic

Our team has been stepping up in a big way to respond to this crisis. We’ve already implemented multiple levels of contingency plans and were able to change our operations quickly and as safely as possible to ensure continuing operations. When UW and other schools started closing down we began our changes. We first closed down our on-site hot meals program — normally serving around 1,000 hot meals per week — and clothing and household items program and donations. We established a COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund to accept donations to allow us to continue our critical operations.

We’ve asked volunteers over 60 to please take a break for now. They are among our most ardent supporters and we want them to be safe and to be able to return once we reopen under a new normal. Our staff is doing tremendous, selfless service on a daily basis on the front lines of this pandemic, while taking every safety precaution possible. We still have a need for healthy volunteers who are not in a higher risk group. People can sign up directly via our website. Our team is certainly concerned and anxious about the current situation; however, their compassion and passion for our mission motivate them to continue this essential work on behalf of the community. Like hospitals and grocery stores throughout our community, closing down is not an option for us. Too many people rely on us for their food, now more so than ever.