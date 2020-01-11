Know your Madisonian: Paul's Pel'meni owner brings Russian dumplings to Downtown masses via Alaska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the better half of the past decade, you’ve continued to serve just one major menu item: Russian pelmeni. Why?

I don’t need to saturate myself with a bunch of items on my menu to try to pull in a bunch of people. My thinking is to serve one unique dish that nobody else has, make it fresh from scratch, and the price point’s right. It’s like peasant food. It really is. The simplicity is more. Less is more sometimes. Because I’ve carried that torch from Juneau to Madison’s first location to this next location, I’ve been really hesitant to push for more.

What kind of need do you think your restaurant serves?

I’m proud just to feed (the) masses and that I’m not gouging. I think there’s some harmony to that that I like. Something about feeding people and them being appreciative is just extremely rewarding. We’ve all got to make a living, we all have to make money, for sure, that’s important, but it’s a good feeling. I care a lot about the product. It’s not some turn-and-burn deli meats and some sliced vegetables on some white bread. It’s thoughtful. I think that people can see that in something as simplistic as Paul’s Pel’meni.

Why do you think you’ve had success in Madison?