Know Your Madisonian: New Metro Transit general manager navigates pandemic, budget crisis

Communities of color are more heavily weighted towards the outer ring of Madison. Because of the nature of transit service, that typically means that communities of color have less frequent service, have longer trip times, and have to make more transfers. We are starting a comprehensive study later this year that will reexamine the entire route network, with the intent of minimizing those impacts. Our team is also working to conduct more robust equity analyses as we move forward on future service changes.

Yes, BRT is still moving forward. BRT is really an investment in service that can offset future operating costs because we can move more people with each hour of driver time, by using larger and more efficient vehicles and moving those vehicles faster. This will allow us to keep growing our capacity without continuing to grow our costs at the same pace. In many ways, the city of Madison needs to make this investment in BRT in order to continue growing because we can’t add roadway capacity, and traffic congestion will eventually choke off the ability to grow. With BRT, especially BRT in dedicated lanes, we can move more and more people by simply adding a few more buses to the route.