Know Your Madisonian: MadNorSki youth chair weathered pandemic-driven surge in Nordic skiing

Did you see a surge in the popularity of the sport this year?

Yes, it was so amazing to see the natural snow and everyone out enjoying it. I would pull up to the Elver parking lot, and it was packed. Like on a weekend, it was crazy busy. The line for rentals would be wrapped around the building. People were just hungry for how to get equipment and to get out there skiing.

You notice that there’s probably more people out there, but you never felt like it was too many once you get out on the trail.

What advice do you have for people who want to try cross-country skiing?

I think just start on flat ground. Start slow, and that’s how you get fast. Do it with friends, get your buddies together and ski together. It’s more fun when you have other people to do it with.

Where’s your favorite place to ski?