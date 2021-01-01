Know Your Madisonian: Laundromat owner Mark Lessner adjusts during pandemic

The biggest adjustment is just sanitizing and cleaning the laundromat and using a sanitizing solution on a daily basis.

With regard to Schenk’s Corner, can you provide an update on that business and why it ultimately closed on Dec. 14?

The actual lease was supposed to end in April 2021 without an option to renew or extend, but we were looking at a water heater replacement and it wasn’t going to make it to April. It was kind of a mutual agreement (with the property owner), it works for them and it works for me. From a business standpoint, because we’ve got two other locations within a mile of that one, it just kind of made sense.

What’s your favorite part of your career?

My favorite part of the job is getting to know the customers and the variety of work. Sometimes it’s cleaning, sometimes it’s building maintenance and sometimes you’re wrenching on equipment. If you’ve got adult onset ADD (attention-‐deficit disorder) like I do, you get a variety of stuff and you’re not doing the same thing for eight hours. I like that part of it.

What’s your least favorite part of the job?