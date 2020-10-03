Know Your Madisonian: Activist Brandi Grayson says she's an 'agitator,' fighter for Black lives

Brandi Grayson says she never wanted to be an agitator.

“I wanted to fit in. I didn’t want to make people mad. I didn’t want to be the agitator. I didn’t want to be the disruptor,” said Grayson, founder and CEO of local nonprofit Urban Triage. “But in real life that’s just who I am. That’s who God made me to be. And when I was able to accept me, I became empowered.”

From organizing protests to calling out public officials at city meetings, disruption may be how many in Madison know Grayson best. It’s also one of the ways she makes her mark as an outspoken advocate for Madison’s Black community.

Her organization Urban Triage, along with local activist group Freedom Inc., organized most of Madison’s daytime protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“The whole point of protests is to be as disruptive as possible,” Grayson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening, and you continue to allow this thing to happen which is destructive and disruptive of people’s lives. So now we need to bring awareness, so we’re going to disrupt you.’”