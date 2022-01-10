Kleefisch reports raising more than $3.3 million in first 4 months of gubernatorial campaign

Former Lt. Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch reported Monday raising more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign.
The former TV news anchor's reported fundraising total marks one of the biggest hauls among a candidate's first report. Kleefisch, who spent eight years in office with former Gov. Scott Walker, is expected to face a GOP primary on Aug. 9, but has built a campaign directly targeting incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who will be seeking a second term this fall.
“Our campaign has the infrastructure that will unite conservatives to take back Wisconsin and retire Tony Evers," Kleefisch said in a statement.
Kleefisch's $3.3 million raised is more than 10 times the roughly $312,000 raised by Evers in the early months of his campaign leading up to his eventual victory over Walker in 2018. Kleefisch's fundraising total also surpasses the previous high of $1.3 million reported by Republican Mark Neumann in 2010. In 2009, Walker raised about $1.1 million in his first reporting period.
Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, is expected to have a considerable pot of funds this year. Evers reported having more than $7.3 million on hand at the end of June last year after raising just over $5 million in the first half of last year.
Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race is expected to draw in a bevy of financial contributions, with Democrats looking to stave off a GOP push to unseat the incumbent governor, who has blocked several Republican-authored bills over the last three years. If Republicans oust Evers, the party would regain a trifecta of GOP control in Wisconsin.
Kleefisch's campaign did not release formal campaign finance documents, but reported raising funds from nearly 7,000 people across the state's 72 counties since joining the race in September. The Associated Press reported on Monday that Freedom Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee created to help Kleefisch, reported raising $277,000.
Campaign finance reports for the second half of 2020 are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission next Tuesday.
While Kleefisch remains the most prominent Republican currently running for governor, Kevin Nicholson, a former U.S. Marine who lost in the 2018 U.S. Senate Republican primary, also is weighing a potential gubernatorial bid.
Nicholson previously said that he would run for governor if U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sought a third Senate term. With Johnson formally announcing his re-election bid on Sunday, Nicholson tweeted that "it's no secret that I'm considering a run for Governor. It is time for new leadership in Wisconsin."
“I do believe I have a role to play in setting the course for a better future for all of us,” Nicholson tweeted Sunday. “Over the coming days my family, friends, and I will continue to pray for wisdom for our next steps.”
