A small patch of land that could be key in expanding the popular Lower Yahara River Trail without affecting a wetland is being acquired by Dane County.
County Executive Joe Parisi said on Monday the quarter-acre lot in the town of Pleasant Springs would give the trail access to an existing street and give the county better access to the Door Creek Wetlands, which the county wants to restore so the wetland can store more water when heavy rain hits the area.
"This acquisition may seem small but it brings us one step closer to making future phases of the Lower Yahara River Trail become a reality," Parisi said.
"With another entrance (to the trail), more Dane County residents and visitors will be able to access future segments of the trail and enjoy our beautiful outdoors."
The parcel costs $55,000. A resolution to purchase the parcel is expected to be reviewed in the coming weeks by the County Board.
Plans for the parcel include a small parking area, along with a kiosk providing information to trail users.
Last year, the county bought 160 acres of state-owned land so the trail could be expanded along the north shore of Lake Kegonsa as well as along Door Creek.
The first phase of the trail was completed in 2017, the 2.5 miles running from McDaniel Park in McFarland to Lake Farm County Park near the Capital City BIke Trail.
When the entire 11-mile trail is completed, it will run from Lake Farm County Park to Viking County Park near Stoughton.