Key cooperative housing terms

Cooperative: Businesses (spanning childcare, transportation, farming, financial services) owned and democratically controlled by their members who share the risks and benefits

Housing cooperative: A residence whose members collectively own and control it

Co-housing: Community with private living spaces and shared resources

Community land trust: Nonprofits that own and manage land primarily for the stewardship of affordable housing

Housing cooperative equity structures

Market rate: Typically require members to buy in at a greater share, and members can sell share at market price when they leave the co-op

Limited equity: Separate ownership and use rights to preserve affordability, share resale price limited

Zero or group equity: Nonprofits organized to provide affordable housing alternatives, members have control over operations in a democratically elected board but do not have legal ownership or equity claim on the cooperative

