Key cooperative housing terms

Cooperative: Businesses (spanning childcare, transportation, farming, financial services) owned and democratically controlled by their members who share the risks and benefits
Housing cooperative: A residence whose members collectively own and control it
Co-housing: Community with private living spaces and shared resources
Community land trust: Nonprofits that own and manage land primarily for the stewardship of affordable housing
Housing cooperative equity structures
Market rate: Typically require members to buy in at a greater share, and members can sell share at market price when they leave the co-op
Limited equity: Separate ownership and use rights to preserve affordability, share resale price limited
Zero or group equity: Nonprofits organized to provide affordable housing alternatives, members have control over operations in a democratically elected board but do not have legal ownership or equity claim on the cooperative