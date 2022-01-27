Kevin Nicholson launches GOP gubernatorial bid, setting up primary battle with Kleefisch

Former Marine Kevin Nicholson on Thursday launched his expected bid for Wisconsin governor, setting the stage for a likely heated and expensive GOP primary with fellow Republican and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Nicholson, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump who launched his campaign website Thursday, has already clashed with both Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Vos, R-Rochester, earlier this month called on Nicholson to not run for governor with hopes of avoiding a contested GOP primary, which could provide a leg up for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall.

Nicholson formally announced his campaign in an interview with WTAQ Thursday, which he described as an anti-establishment effort targeting both Democrats and entrenched Republicans alike.

"Our society is off track and everybody knows it," Nicholson said, adding later, "We need people from the outside to step up and actually fight."

At least one conservative megadonor has already indicated Nicholson, a business consultant who lost in the 2018 U.S. Senate Republican primary, would have his "full support."

Billionaire Richard Uihlein, CEO of Uline shipping company, issued a statement Monday "strongly urging" Nicholson to run for governor this year. The announcement comes after Uihlein's wife Elizabeth donated $20,000 to the campaign of Kleefisch, as well as $200,000 to a political action committee supporting Kleefisch's run for governor.

“Kevin is a born leader,"Uihlein said in a statement. "If he decides to run for Governor, he will have my full support and commitment to win the primary and general elections."

Nicholson's addition to the race will almost certainly push an already expensive governor race into likely historic levels of spending as Republicans look to unseat one-term Evers, who is seeking reelection this fall.

Evers and Kleefisch both announced their 2021 fundraising totals earlier this month, with the incumbent governor holding more than $10 million at the close of last year, while Kleefisch raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign, which she launched in September. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what could be unprecedented spending for a Wisconsin governor's race.

While Kleefisch has built a campaign directly targeting Evers, she first will need to go through her fellow GOP candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.

On Monday, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch's campaign for governor. WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer said on WISN conservative talk radio the last time the organization has endorsed a primary candidate was in 2010 for former Gov. Scott Walker, who Kleefisch served under for eight years.

Vos last week said Kleefisch should remain the most prominent Republican running for governor this fall. He also called on Nicholson not to run for governor, noting that his addition to the race could hurt Republicans' chance to defeat Evers.

On Thursday, Nicholson referred to Vos' urging as "taking political advice from Scooby-Doo."

Madison businessman Eric Hovde said earlier this month he also is weighing a potential bid for the Republican nomination. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who will depart from his role as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System in March, has also indicated he may be considering a gubernatorial run, but said on Wednesday he has not made any firm decisions.

Of the other Republicans already in the race, business owner Jonathan Wichmann reported raising just over $42,000 in the second half of last year. Former police officer and businessman Adam Fischer raised a little over $28,000 in the last six months of 2021.

Independent candidate Joan Beglinger reported raising about $24,000 in the second half of last year, compared to about $850 raised by fellow Independent Jess Hisel.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.