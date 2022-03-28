Kevin Nicholson asks Tony Evers to remove veteran board chair facing child porn charges

After a veteran board chair faced with child porn charges refused calls from Gov. Tony Evers' administration to resign, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson filed a complaint Monday to trigger the chair's removal process.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Board Chairman Curtis Schmitt Jr. on Jan. 23 with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. Schmitt, whom Evers appointed in 2019 to unanimous Senate approval, has pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered two photos and a video of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Schmitt's email in December. Schmitt told police that he was addicted to adult pornography and sometimes received and downloaded child pornography.

Because the Senate confirmed Schmitt, Evers cannot simply rescind his appointment. Instead, a taxpayer — Nicholson in this instance — has to file a complaint to trigger a process through which Evers can remove Schmitt for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct or malfeasance in office."

In his letter sent Monday, Nicholson said Evers "dishonored the reputation of the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs and displayed an incomprehensible lack of leadership" by refusing to be more proactive in removing Schmitt.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said Evers' administration repeatedly called on Schmitt to resign, to no avail.

The day after Schmitt was charged in January, an attorney for Evers asked him to "do that which is in the best interest of the Board of Veterans Affairs by immediately resigning your unpaid, part-time, citizen-appointment position."

A judge last month bound Schmitt over for trial. He's due back in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference.

The veterans board works with the WDVA secretary to shape benefit programs for Wisconsin veterans by adopting administrative rules. It also approves resolutions and recommendations from state veterans organizations. The nine members serve four-year terms with no pay. WDVA's website still listed Schmitt as board chairman as of Monday.

Nicholson is facing Republican gubernatorial candidates former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, in a contest to oust Evers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

