Kemble, Skidmore lose Madison City Council seats

“People wanted change and they voted for change and as the new elected alder I’m going to continue to fight for quality affordable housing, equity and justice and safety for all,” Conklin said.

Skidmore is a staunch supporter of the Madison Police Department and he reiterated that support Tuesday night, arguing there will be a void of public safety advocacy on the new council.

“I must say that I’m disappointed I did not win,” Skidmore said. “But then I will say that I have had 20 years of great service to my constituents, and I’m very pleased with what I’ve done, what I’ve accomplished and I’ll stand on my record.”

Kemble, who was first elected in 2015, and Myadze were not immediately available for comment.

Carter, who is also the council president, defended her seat against activist Brandi Grayson.