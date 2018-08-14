With family at her side and her baby in her arms, Kelda Helen Roys conceded in the Democratic gubernatorial primary to state Superintendent Tony Evers Tuesday, vowing to help him win the general election while emphasizing the importance of Dane County in the statewide race this fall.
“Tomorrow I am going to take my girls on a swim but after that I am going to spend the next three months to work as hard as I can to ensure that Tony Evers is our next governor. ... I ask that you all commit to doing the same,” she said. “We can take one night off… that’s all.”
Roys came in third in the Democratic governor primary race, garnering 13.04 percent of the vote to Evers' 41.42 percent, with 89 percent of precincts reporting. Mahlon Mitchell came in second with 16.89 percent of the vote.
About 50 people gathered to hear Roys speak Tuesday night at the Robinia Courtyard on Madison's east side. Later, several supporters took tearful tequila shots at the bar inside, shouting "shots for Kelda!" and discussing the Democratic campaign ahead.
In an interview after her remarks Tuesday night, Roys said she would help Evers' campaign however she can. She emphasized the importance of winning new voters, noting that Wisconsin Democrats need to do more in midterm elections when Republicans typically vote more consistently.
"We have to get new voters engaged, get them motivated to go and vote," she said.
The state's protracted primary process where voters culled through 10 candidates at one point was "long," Roys said, and made it difficult to raise money and get media coverage, too.
“Given the amount of time I put in, we should have easily been able to raise a couple million dollars, but with that many people, too many people sat on the sidelines too long," she said. "The media was really reluctant to talk about who was a serious candidate and who wasn't, so in that situation it’s hard for voters."
Roys said her campaign's website crashed Tuesday as undecided voters sought information.
"We know many people made their decisions at the very last minute and that's a tough environment," she said.
Heading into the general election, it's key that Dane County not "hide its light," Roys said. With a growing population, Dane County is the state's Democratic stronghold and has increasing influence statewide in Democratic races.
"So many times I heard only from people in Madison, 'Oh we couldn’t possibly elect a candidate from Madison,' and I’m like, 'We’re all from Madison. Tammy Baldwin is from Madison, Jim Doyle is from Madison, Russ Feingold was from Madison.' This is where Democrats come from who are elected statewide," she said, highlighting state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet's solid statewide victory in April.
"Dane County is where votes are," Roys said. "We are way outperforming. That is one of the reasons we’re running statewide and we have to embrace that if we want to be successful statewide, especially given how gerrymandered the Legislature is."
Roys said she was disappointed Wisconsin would not have a woman on the ballot for governor.
"It is disappointing that Wisconsin is not going to be joining other states that have women at the top of the ticket because we know the electoral power that is bringing this year, especially," she said, noting the power of Tammy Baldwin on the U.S. Senate ticket.
"She will be a motivator, too, for women to come and vote," Roys said.
Several Roys supporters said they were disappointed and said they supported Roys, in part, because of her commitment to pro-choice issues.
"The reason I wanted to vote for Kelda was that we need a governor who is going to support reproductive rights and I want a governor who I don't have to hold their feet to the fire to make sure that they're doing the right thing for women in Wisconsin," said Debbie McNulty of Madison, who volunteered with the campaign. She was one of several women who had similar sentiments about Roys Tuesday night.
"It's really disappointing, and I'm not saying Tony Evers won't do the right thing but I really believed Kelda would," McNulty said.