Kelda Roys prevails in seven-way Democratic contest for Madison Senate seat

Former state Rep. Kelda Roys is poised to rejoin the Legislature after winning a crowded, seven-way Democratic primary Tuesday to replace retiring Sen. Fred Risser in Madison’s 26th Senate District.

The past candidate for governor and Congress was leading the field with 40% of the vote and more than 90% of precincts reporting, followed by recent UW-Madison graduate Nada Elmikashfi, who previously held roles in the Capitol, (27%) and former Madison Ald. Brian Benford, now a success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Program (10%).

Roys will face no opponent this fall as no Republican or independent contenders are in the running for the seat, which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison. She would be the first woman elected to the district, which Risser has held for nearly six decades.

In a video Tuesday night, Roys praised Risser and the wide field of contenders and pledged to work daily "to be worthy of the opportunity that you've provided me with and to enact the big structural changes we so desperately need."