Kelda Roys: I'm running a scrappy, frugal grassroots campaign
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
Kelda Roys’ journey to this year’s governor’s race began in the front yard of her Taylor County childhood home, where at age 3 she waved signs and led chants for Democratic Congressman Dave Obey.
More than three decades later, the small business owner, mother of two daughters and two stepdaughters and former state representative finds herself in a familiar political situation — battling through a crowded primary.
Roys’ father, a Democratic district attorney in a rural Republican area, and her mother, a social worker, and later her stepfather, an environmental lawyer, stirred her interest in social justice and politics.
After graduating from New York University she returned to Madison for law school, where she lobbied the Legislature while working for the Innocence Project, and worked on Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk’s unsuccessful 2002 gubernatorial campaign. Roys compares her current campaign to her 2008 run for Assembly, in which she topped five men with 31 percent of the vote.
“At that time I was not the establishment favorite,” Roys said. “I was the young woman running a scrappy, frugal, grassroots campaign.”
Another comparison could be her 2012 run for Congress in which she unsuccessfully attacked party favorite and frontrunner Mark Pocan. The “humiliating” loss taught her to choose her races carefully and trust her instincts. The lesson then: “If you never take a risk you’re never going to get anything done.”
Roys, 39, said she has no regrets about running in 2012, though she acknowledges it was a mistake to go negative.
The Republican Party of Wisconsin has called Roys a “phony” for referring to husband Dan Reed, an investment adviser at American Family Insurance, as her “partner” at a gay pride event and telling the crowd how they were married in Iowa to protest Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban, which has since been overturned. Roys said no one could think she was trying to pose as gay with a 6-foot-4 inch red-haired husband.
Roys garnered national attention in March when she became perhaps the first candidate in U.S. history to breastfeed on camera in a campaign video. Though the move may have helped her pick up an endorsement from Emily’s List, she said it didn’t give her as much exposure among Wisconsin voters as she would have liked — she only moved from 0.3 percent in the March Marquette Law School Poll to 3 percent last week.
Roys sees her gender and youth — she’s the youngest in the field — as an asset against Walker, whose only election loss was to U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, “a feisty, progressive woman.” After the 2016 presidential election, she sees 2018 shaping up to be “the year of the woman.”
“I think that Hillary’s loss in some sense woke a lot of people up,” Roys said. “A lot of women just said, ‘This is never going to change, and am I going to raise my daughters in a world where we’re still having fights about whether a pharmacist can steal your birth control prescription?’”
Kelda Roys
Age: 39
Address: 702 Seneca Place, Madison
Family: Married with two daughters and two stepdaughters
Job: Entrepreneur, owner of OpenHomes and lawyer; former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, 2004-08
Political experience: State representative, 2009-13; Assembly Democratic Caucus chairwoman, 2011-13
Other public service: Served on the boards of ACLU of Wisconsin, TEMPO Madison, Common Cause, Wisconsin Women’s Council, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Madison Repertory Theater, Public Interest Law Foundation, Dane County Democratic Party and the Wisconsin State Bar Legal Services Committee; co-chaired the capital campaign for daughter’s school and church volunteer
Education: Law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School; bachelor’s degree in drama, politics and cultural studies, New York University
Website: www.keldaforgovernor.com
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
When I was in the state Assembly I learned about BPA, which was a toxic chemical that was commonly found in baby bottles and sippy cups. By reaching across the aisle we were able to make Wisconsin one of the first states in the nation to ban BPA. We were a leader in protecting children’s health, protecting the environment and consumer protection, and I want Wisconsin to be a leader again.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
I’m an attorney by training. I’m a former state legislative leader. And I have a lot of experience passing bipartisan legislation. But I’m also a small-business owner, and I know how we can revitalize our economy and make it work for everyone.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
As I travel around Wisconsin I feel so hopeful and optimistic. I think people are tired of the negativity and division of the last eight years. We are ready to move forward and just turn the page. This election is about change and the future we’re going to build for our children, and I think there’s no stronger contrast to the way we’ve been going than me.