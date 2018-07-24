Madison’s City Council Executive Committee on Monday recommended former technology executive Keith Furman to replace Mark Clear as District 19 alder.
Clear currently holds the position but announced he plans to resign to focus on a new job as the chief operating officer of 360 Networks, a company based in rural Dane County that develops telecommunications equipment for the hospitality industry.
Furman moved to Madison in 2013 to start a small healthcare technology start-up. He recently sold his stake in the company to “focus on efforts that more directly impact my local community,” he said in an application to the city.
During his interview, Furman said he believes involvement in local issues is the “best way to make an impact.”
“There’s a lot you can accomplish in city government, and there’s a lot of things you can’t accomplish, unfortunately,” Furman said. “But I think it’s important to have that dialogue and for people to understand that you’re going to do everything you can to help them.”
Furman previously served on the volunteer planning board for Hoboken, New Jersey, including as chairman.
The City Council will vote on his appointment Aug. 7.
In addition to Furman, John Beard, Ben Gutsch, Susan Hamblin, Allison Martinson and Noel Radomski also applied for the position. Beard and Gutsch said in their applications that they plan to run for District 19 alder in 2019.