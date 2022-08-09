 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keep up to date on the Wisconsin primary with up-to-the-minute interactive results tonight

Election voters

Karen Ruiz casts her ballot in the Wisconsin partisan primary election during a visit with her son, Grabiel, to her polling place at Steamfitters Local 601 in Madison.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in the Wisconsin primary election. Here's how to keep up to date on the latest results.

Latest numbers

Visit Madison.com for up-to-the-minute results on all the state races. This new feature will help readers follow the biggest races as the votes are counted.

Our interactive results page will allow you to follow along as votes are counted and help you track races that have been called for a candidate.

News alerts

State Journal reporters are working to bring you the latest election news all night. You can follow the news on Twitter or Facebook. 

You can also download the State Journal mobile app or sign up for our breaking news emails to get alerts in your inbox.

