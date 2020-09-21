Kaul picks former Madison police chief to review Blake shooting investigation

Officers then tried to arrest Blake. Sheskey and Arenas attempted to use their Tasers, but DOJ said they were unsuccessful in stopping Blake. Blake walked to his vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Blake's shirt, Sheskey fired his gun seven times into Blake's back.

The ensuing investigation found Blake acknowledged at one point that he had a knife in his possession, and agents recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of Blake's vehicle. No other weapons were found.

It's unclear whether officers saw a knife or whether Blake had been holding one during the incident; DOJ in its updates never provided clarification on that point.

The lawyer representing Blake's family, Ben Crump, disputed that account in a statement after Kaul's initial update last month, saying that witnesses had confirmed Blake wasn't in possession of a knife and didn't threaten officers.

“Jacob did nothing to provoke police," the statement said.

The Kenosha police union in its own statement last month alleged Blake held a knife in his left hand and ignored officers' orders to drop it. It also said Blake "forcefully" resisted arrest and fought with officers, putting one in a headlock.