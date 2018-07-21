Breaking
Kathleen Vinehout: I stand on other people's shoulders
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
It was Kathleen Vinehout’s father and later her veterinarian who drove her to this moment seeking to become the first woman elected governor of Wisconsin.
Growing up in Aurora, Illinois, Vinehout was the editor of her high school newspaper with dreams of becoming a writer and one day owning a dairy farm. But her father refused to sign her college financial aid forms.
“I very much wanted to go to college and my dad thought that college would be wasted on a girl,” Vinehout said.
So Vinehout worked as a nurse’s aide and in other health care jobs as she earned three degrees in education and health care. She joined the faculty at the University of Illinois in Springfield, but before becoming a full professor bought a farm in Buffalo County.
In 2002, while milking a cow that needed an IV with her veterinarian, a political ad came on the radio for Republican Ron Brown, the Eau Claire fire chief. Vinehout’s veterinarian suggested that she was smarter than the politicians running and should run herself.
Four years later, she took his advice and with “no money” and “no name recognition” the political newcomer defeated the incumbent Brown and went on to win twice more in a district carried by Gov. Scott Walker and President Donald Trump.
“We spent a lot of time developing a grassroots organization, engaging people who had not been involved in politics,” Vinehout said. “We ended up turning out 2,000 new voters.”
That victory has been the blueprint for her latest run for governor. Of all the candidates running in the Democratic primary she’s the only one who has run for governor before, though she only received 4 percent placing third in the 2012 gubernatorial recall election. Vinehout considers the attempt a trial run that allowed her to connect with voters in places she wouldn’t normally travel.
Vinehout was preparing to run again in 2014, but broke her arm in a car crash, clearing the path for party-preferred Madison School Board member Mary Burke to win the nomination.
Just as she once faced and overcame adversity from her father, Vinehout, 60, at times has faced adversity within her own party.
“Oh my god, sometimes it’s more powerful than adversity between the parties,” she said, adding that in 2014 party leaders encouraged her not to run against Burke.
Some of the friction could be her more conservative views on certain abortion-related issues and gun control. On the Senate floor earlier this year during a debate about school safety, she admonished fellow Democrats about alienating rural voters over guns.
In 2015, Vinehout helped elect Martha Laning as chairwoman of the state party with an emphasis on empowering people at the grassroots level. It’s a strategy she learned from her hero, former Gov. Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette, and one she hopes will power her to the nomination on Aug. 14.
“There’s one thing I learned reading history: It just takes time to make these kind of changes,” Vinehout said. “I stand on other people’s shoulders, but some people will stand on our shoulders.”
Kathleen Vinehout
Age: 60
Address: W1490 Cesler Valley Road, Alma
Family: Married with one son
Job: Farmer, state Senator
Political experience: State senator, 2006-18
Other public service: None
Education: Master’s degree in public health and Ph.D. in health services research, St. Louis University; associate degree in agriculture and bachelor’s degree in science education, Southern Illinois University
Website: kathleenvinehout.org
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
It was not having health insurance as a dairy farmer that got me involved in politics. Too many farmers and small business people I knew were paying way too much for really awful insurance. Fixing health care motivated me to run for the senate and now for governor. We haven’t fixed the problem yet.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
I know health care. I know farming. I know getting up every morning at 4 a.m. to milk the cows. I know getting my hands dirty. I know getting slapped in the face with a manure filled tail of an unhappy cow. I know the legislative process. I know state policy. I know the state budget.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
My life story is a contrast. My vision for Wisconsin is very different. I have been in the Senate the eight years he has been governor. I know his record. I know how he has spent taxpayer dollars. I have read every audit. I know where the bones are buried.