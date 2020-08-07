You have permission to edit this article.
Kanye West's nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin
Kanye West's nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has filed nomination papers to run for president in Wisconsin as an independent, but his nomination is being challenged on various grounds.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Rapper Kanye West's attempt to get on Wisconsin's presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged.

One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West's nomination papers were delivered too late and don't properly list his residency. The complaint states the address listed as his residence is classified as a "commercial" property.

Another challenge raises issues including illegible signatures and also the late delivery of the nomination papers, which were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. It also includes affidavits from several individuals who said they signed West's nomination paper not knowing what they were signing and that they do not support West's candidacy.

One woman, Cherrel Pernell, said in a sworn statement she was approached in a Milwaukee Walmart parking lot by a woman who asked her if she was registered to vote. When she said she was, the woman told her it was OK to put down her name so they knew she had already registered. Pernell said she couldn't see the top of the form.

"Then yesterday, August 6, I got a call telling me what I actually signed was papers to get Kanye West on the ballot," Pernell wrote. "If I had known that, I wouldn't have signed the papers, absolutely not. Kanye West would not get my vote and I think it's a joke that he's running for President."

The first challenge was filed by Joseph R. Santeler. Filing papers didn't include further identifying information. The other came from several people identifying themselves as Wisconsin voters.

Lane Ruhland, a former general counsel for the Wisconsin Republican Party who dropped off West's nomination papers this week, didn't immediately return a voicemail message on Friday.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

