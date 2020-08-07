Kanye West's nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapper Kanye West's attempt to get on Wisconsin's presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged.

One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West's nomination papers were delivered too late and don't properly list his residency. The complaint states the address listed as his residence is classified as a "commercial" property.

Another challenge raises issues including illegible signatures and also the late delivery of the nomination papers, which were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. It also includes affidavits from several individuals who said they signed West's nomination paper not knowing what they were signing and that they do not support West's candidacy.

One woman, Cherrel Pernell, said in a sworn statement she was approached in a Milwaukee Walmart parking lot by a woman who asked her if she was registered to vote. When she said she was, the woman told her it was OK to put down her name so they knew she had already registered. Pernell said she couldn't see the top of the form.