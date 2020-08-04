Kanye West files to run as independent presidential candidate in Wisconsin

Still, he could officially register as a write-in candidate. Those individuals must file a list of presidential electors — one from each of the eight congressional districts and two from the state broadly — and a declaration of candidacy by Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m., according to WEC.

The most recent survey from the Marquette University Law School Poll in mid-June found former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leading Trump in Wisconsin 49% to 41%.

In other states, two individuals associated with West’s campaign also have ties to the Republican Party, media reports showed. That includes one of West’s electors in Vermont, who’s also a delegate to the Republican National Convention, and a prominent GOP operative who listed himself as the West campaign’s point of contact in an Arkansas filing.

