Kamala Harris touts replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop

"It means a lot to me and my community that I am hearing and talking to you on their behalf," Branch told Harris.

Harris told Branch, "You put the call out and it was heard."

In her comments introducing Harris, Branch said, "Too many moms are going through the same thing that I went through. And too many little boys and girls are going through (what my son) went through."

The Biden administration announced a plan last month to remove or replace all lead pipes over the next decade. However, Congress approved $15 billion for lead service line replacement in the infrastructure bill — about a third less than what the White House and water experts say it would cost to replace them nationally.

Of that, $48 million is being sent to Wisconsin as part of $3 billion coming to states this year, the EPA previously announced. In Milwaukee alone, Wisconsin's largest city, the cost to replace lead pipes on all public and private property is estimated to be $800 million.

"This funding is a welcome relief after years of advocacy," Branch said. "But we also know that is not enough. We need more to replace the 70,000 lead pipes that are still in Milwaukee and the many, many more across the country."