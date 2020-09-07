Kamala Harris meets Blakes, Pence visits La Crosse, Trump goes on attack in Labor Day blitz

At a news conference from the White House, Trump attacked Biden as a leader incapable of handling the coronavirus and reviving the economy and pledged his own “undying loyalty to the American worker." He said Biden and Harris would “destroy this country and would destroy this economy.”

Trump boasted of adding more than 10 million jobs since May without mentioning that’s only about half of the jobs lost since the pandemic.

Biden, meanwhile, was collecting a trio of endorsements from organized labor as he headed to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka.

Meeting first with local labor leaders in the backyard of a supporter's home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden spoke about trade, coronavirus and the economy as he criticized Trump for “refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary people” and called for strengthening unions.

The four attendees expressed support for Biden and frustration with Trump’s policies.

“I can’t understand what’s going on today, I’m lost,” said Bob Faust, a member of the local Ironworkers Union. “I get choked up when I think about the direction this country’s going in at this time. We need your help.”