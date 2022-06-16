Justice Department launching school 'critical incident' teams in the wake of mass shootings nationwide

Twelve regional teams will be tasked with supporting school students and faculty after shootings and other incidents under a state Justice Department program coming to fruition this fall.

The Critical Incident Response Teams, which are undergoing training now, will aim to minimize the psychological impact of a "school critical incident," identify people requiring long-term mental health support and provide help to school employees, according to a Department of Justice statement.

The program is launching as 96 gun incidents at schools nationwide resulted in 40 deaths and 78 injuries so far in 2022, according to the gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”

Wisconsin is the first state to implement the regional teams on a statewide basis, the press release states.

Critical incidents include "threats or acts of violence, natural disasters, serious injuries to students or staff, suicide, weather-related disasters, community turmoil, intruders, an Amber Alert, and hate crimes," the press release states.

The teams, which are undergoing training through the Justice Department's Office of School Safety, will comprise law enforcement, school administrators, counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, teachers, school safety experts and others. The Office of School Safety circulated the idea of creating the 12 teams at least as far back as 2020.

The initiative comes as a bipartisan group in the U.S. Senate appears poised to forge gun control legislation that could include money for law enforcement, schools and mental health as well as an enhanced review process for people under 21 trying to buy guns.

The legislation may also include grants for states to implement so-called red-flag laws to remove guns from people deemed dangerous. In 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called his first special session encouraging legislators to pass a red-flag law and universal background checks, but Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

Asked whether Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson would support the bipartisan gun safety legislation, spokesperson Alexa Henning said Sunday, "There is no bill text yet, the senator will review that once it exists."

"I stand on the side of taking action and this is a positive step forward that can help protect people from gun violence, help reduce mass shootings, and help save lives," Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement Thursday.

