Justice Daniel Kelly says he would reconsider participating in voter purge case after April 7 election

The move came after the appeals court in January put the purge on hold as it considered the case.

The Supreme Court, which currently has a 5-2 conservative majority, would retain that makeup until August when the 10-year term for Kelly's seat starts, regardless of the outcome of next month's election.

If Kelly loses election, he said he wouldn't have qualms about participating in cases, particularly highly scrutinized or politicized ones such as the voter purge case, for the remainder of his time on the court.

"I wouldn’t see any reason to not honor the oath that I took to sit on all the cases that came before us," he said. "So hopefully I won’t have to face that question."

At issue in the case are so-called "movers," or voters who were flagged by the state Elections Commission as having potentially moved based on information it received from the Department of Motor Vehicles, the post office or other government agencies. The information led the body to send letters to the individuals asking them to verify their addresses to remain registered and cast ballots.