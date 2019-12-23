Justice Daniel Kelly recuses himself from voter purge case

Conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who is up for election in 2020, has recused himself from a controversial and high-profile lawsuit seeking a purge of some 234,000 registered voters from the rolls that is likely to come before the state's high court.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide if it will take up the case, but Kelly's recusal from the matter, reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, narrows the court's conservative majority from 5-2 to 4-3.

Kelly didn't provide a reason why he won't consider the case, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The outcome of the case, which has gained nationwide attention, will determine whether up to 234,000 voters are deactivated from the rolls. Those voters would then need to register to vote online, at a municipal clerk's office or at the polls on election day.

Kelly's decision comes after the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty last week asked the Supreme Court to bypass a Madison-based state appeals court and take up the case.