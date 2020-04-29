Justice Daniel Kelly joins voter purge case months after recusing himself

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who recently lost his election bid to liberal challenger Jill Karofsky, said he will participate in the state's controversial voter purge case after recusing himself in December.

Kelly's participation in the case, which could result in removing from the rolls as many as 200,000 Wisconsin voters who may have moved, would add another conservative justice to the case and make it more likely the voter purge will happen. The case will now be heard by the full 5-2 conservative majority court instead of the 4-2 ratio during Kelly's recusal.

The 4-2 ratio spooked some conservative observers when conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court's two liberals in January, preventing the court from expediting a ruling.

Kelly decided to recuse himself from the case in December, citing the fact that his decision could affect potential voters in the April 7 election, in which he was up for election. Now that the election is over, however, Kelly in an order issued Wednesday said he no longer sees the need to recuse himself.