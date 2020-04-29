Justice Daniel Kelly joins voter purge case months after recusing himself

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who recently lost his election bid to liberal challenger Jill Karofsky, said he will participate in the state's controversial voter purge case after recusing himself in December.
Kelly's participation in the case, which could result in removing from the rolls as many as 200,000 Wisconsin voters who may have moved, would add another conservative justice to the case and make it more likely the voter purge will happen. The case will now be heard by the full 5-2 conservative majority court instead of the 4-2 ratio during Kelly's recusal.
The 4-2 ratio spooked some conservative observers when conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court's two liberals in January, preventing the court from expediting a ruling.
Kelly decided to recuse himself from the case in December, citing the fact that his decision could affect potential voters in the April 7 election, in which he was up for election. Now that the election is over, however, Kelly in an order issued Wednesday said he no longer sees the need to recuse himself.
"In light of the fact that this case cannot now affect any election in which I would be a candidate while the case is being decided, there is no ethical bar to my participation," he said in Wednesday's order.
The voter purge case, which has received national attention, could have significant implications for the August and November elections if about 200,000 more voters are removed, forcing them to re-register if they want to vote, which requires providing proof of address.
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait until 2021 to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
Wisconsin law states “the clerk or board of election commissioners” shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a mailing from the Elections Commission within 30 days.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which represents the plaintiffs in the case, argues the law makes clear that the registrations of voters who didn’t respond to the commission’s mailing within a month should be purged from the rolls. The state has said the law doesn’t apply to the commission, but rather to municipal clerks and the Milwaukee Election Commission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.