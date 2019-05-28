Conservative-backed Justice Dan Kelly announced on Tuesday he will ask voters in 2020 to grant him another 10 years on the state's highest court.
The announcement from Kelly, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 to fill the remainder of outgoing Justice David Prosser's time on the court, comes after the electoral victory of another conservative-supported candidate, Brian Hagedorn, in April.
Hagedorn's victory energized conservatives after they suffered bruising statewide losses in the November 2018 midterms.
Kelly said supporters will build off that momentum as he touts his conservative judicial philosophy in a campaign that is all but guaranteed to present Kelly with significant headwinds.
Next year's April 7 Supreme election falls on the same date as the Democratic presidential primary, nearly assuring higher turnout among liberal voters.
Kelly told reporters he hopes those who supported Hagedorn to do the same for him in next year's election to secure another term on the court.
A 2020 victory for Kelly, who said his campaign message will be to remain faithful to the constitution, would bump the court's conservative majority to 5-2.
Hagedorn's election in April secured the court's conservative majority.
Kelly is currently set to face liberal-backed candidates Ed Fallone, a Marquette Law School professor, and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky.
