Justice Annette Ziegler elected next Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice

Conservative Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler has been elected as the Wisconsin Supreme Court's next chief justice, replacing outgoing Chief Justice Patience Roggensack who has served in the role since 2015.

A majority of supreme court justices elected Ziegler to the post on Wednesday after Roggensack declined to seek re-election as chief justice, though she will remain on the court until her term ends in 2023. She isn't expected to run for re-election.

Ziegler's role as the new chief justice is effective May 1, and her term runs for two years.

"Being chosen to serve as Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is truly the honor of a lifetime," Ziegler said. “It’s a long way from sweeping the floors of my parent’s hardware store, but I know the lessons I learned back then formed the foundation for how I will approach this awesome responsibility."

Ziegler will take the role of chief justice amid a persisting COVID-19 pandemic that has changed how the court operates, such as by ushering in the heavy use of live video in court proceedings. Her term also begins as the court's conservative block, to which she belongs, retains a thin one-member majority that is likely to be challenged in 2023, when Roggensack likely retires.