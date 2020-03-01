Just Ask Us: What's the difference between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and cash accounting system?

"Under GAAP accounting, the expense would be booked in December because the couple has purchased a computer and the store will not allow them to return it," according to a January Wisconsin Policy Forum report. "Using cash accounting, the expense would not be recorded until January when the bill is actually paid, which means a year-end look at the couple’s checking account would make their finances appear better than they really are."

While the latest cash accounting report shows the state is expected to close out the biennium with a general fund surplus of about $620 million, GAAP reports show the state running a deficit each year since Wisconsin started using the accounting practice.

The latest Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, prepared by the state controller's office, for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2019, shows Wisconsin with a $773 million deficit.

Lang said one reason those reports differ so much is that some of the state's commitments, such as aid payments to municipalities, are made in one fiscal year, but not paid until the following fiscal year — typically between July and November.

"Municipalities budget on a calendar year, so we will commit to them that they're going to get money in calendar year 2020, but it will not be in our 19-20 budget, it will be in our 20-21 budget," Lang said. "GAAP counts those as expenditures that need to be made."

