Just Ask Us: What's the difference between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and cash accounting system?

Q: What's the difference between the state's two accounting systems?
A: Wisconsin uses two different accounting systems — cash modified accrual accounting and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP.
Cash accounting is used for state budgeting purposes for each fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.
"It’s basically, the revenue that we take in and the expenditures that we make over a 12-month period," said Bob Lang, director of the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. "It’s sort of like doing your checkbook over a one-year period of time — how much comes in and how much goes out."
The state started to also use the GAAP system in the 1989-90 period. It takes into account commitments made in one budgeting cycle that won't be paid until a following cycle.
The difference is how expenditures are accounted for in the two approaches. Using GAAP, commitments are incurred when they are made, while cash accounting does not identify those as expenditures until they are actually paid.
Lang said the GAAP system is universal between all states and entities and used by groups like bond rating firms because it is uniform across all governments.
Nonpartisan policy research group Wisconsin Policy Forum likened the difference in accounting practices to how a couple might use their credit card to buy a $1,000 computer in December, but pay the bill in January.
"Under GAAP accounting, the expense would be booked in December because the couple has purchased a computer and the store will not allow them to return it," according to a January Wisconsin Policy Forum report. "Using cash accounting, the expense would not be recorded until January when the bill is actually paid, which means a year-end look at the couple’s checking account would make their finances appear better than they really are."
While the latest cash accounting report shows the state is expected to close out the biennium with a general fund surplus of about $620 million, GAAP reports show the state running a deficit each year since Wisconsin started using the accounting practice.
The latest Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, prepared by the state controller's office, for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2019, shows Wisconsin with a $773 million deficit.
Lang said one reason those reports differ so much is that some of the state's commitments, such as aid payments to municipalities, are made in one fiscal year, but not paid until the following fiscal year — typically between July and November.
"Municipalities budget on a calendar year, so we will commit to them that they're going to get money in calendar year 2020, but it will not be in our 19-20 budget, it will be in our 20-21 budget," Lang said. "GAAP counts those as expenditures that need to be made."