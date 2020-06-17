Juneteenth flag to fly above Wisconsin state Capitol for first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A flag in honor of Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, will be raised over the Wisconsin state Capitol on Friday for the first time in state history.

The announcement comes as protests in Madison and nationwide — in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — continue into their third week.

The flag, which features a white star on a blue and red background, will temporarily replace the rainbow pride flag above the East Wing of the Capitol.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's first black lieutenant governor, said in a statement. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

Held on June 19, Juneteenth is formally recognized in 47 states, with Wisconsin officially recognizing the day in 2009.