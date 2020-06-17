Juneteenth flag to fly above State Capitol building for first time

On Friday the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the first time in state history.
The announcement comes as protests in Madison and nationwide — in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — continue into their third week.
The flag, which will temporarily replace the rainbow pride flag above the East Wing of the Capitol building, will be raised in accordance with Juneteenth, an annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's first black lieutenant governor, said in a statement. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”
Held on June 19, Juneteenth is formally recognized in 47 states, with Wisconsin officially recognizing the day in 2009.
“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” Evers said in a statement.
The U.S. and Wisconsin state flags will continue flying on the East Wing above the Juneteenth flag and the rainbow pride flag will return to its place above the East Wing on Saturday. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North Wing flagpole.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.