Juneteenth, day after Thanksgiving may become paid days off in Madison

Juneteenth may become a paid city holiday and the day after Thanksgiving could be renamed "Ho-Chunk Day" under measures to be introduced at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The proposed ordinance amendment would ensure all city employees receive paid time off on Juneteenth, June 19. As with all city holidays, employees who do work that day would receive overtime pay.
The day after Thanksgiving, a current paid day off for all city employees, is also a paid city holiday for certain employees whose positions often require them to work on that day. Employees such as certain maintenance workers and specific positions within city engineering, are paid overtime and are able bank future time off if they work the day after Thanksgiving. The proposed name change would not change the day's current classification.
The proposal comes after Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday on June 17. The Dane County Board passed a resolution making Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees last summer.
"This is something that’s long overdue," Madison Human Resources Director Harper Donahue said. "The changes at the federal level sparked more motivation at the local level."
After the amendment is introduced Tuesday it will be referred to the Finance Committee where it will be discussed at its July 12 meeting. The finance committee will make a recommendation to the council, which is due to vote on the measure July 20.
Donahue said he would be surprised if there was not unanimous support for the amendment, as he has not heard any opposition to it.
Juneteenth commemorates the day thousands of slaves in Texas were freed more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
49 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday or day of observance, with Wisconsin first recognizing it in 2009. It has yet to be added to Wisconsin's nine federal public holidays, though Gov. Evers did include making it one in his 2021 budget proposal. A provision that was ultimately removed by the Legislature's budget committee.
The draft proposal explains renaming the day after Thanksgiving to "Ho-Chunk Day" recognizes "the historical trauma" inflicted upon the people of the Ho-Chunk Nation during the decades of displacement they experienced.
The Ho-Chunk are the original inhabitants of the Madison-area. They lived in the Madison area, known to them as Teejop, for over 12,000 years before a series of treaties led to their forcible removal. Today the Ho-Chunk are one of Wisconsin’s 11 federally-recognized tribes.