Juneteenth, day after Thanksgiving may become paid days off in Madison

"This is something that’s long overdue," Madison Human Resources Director Harper Donahue said. "The changes at the federal level sparked more motivation at the local level."

After the amendment is introduced Tuesday it will be referred to the Finance Committee where it will be discussed at its July 12 meeting. The finance committee will make a recommendation to the council, which is due to vote on the measure July 20.

Donahue said he would be surprised if there was not unanimous support for the amendment, as he has not heard any opposition to it.

Juneteenth commemorates the day thousands of slaves in Texas were freed more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.