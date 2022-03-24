 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Judge voices frustration over Robin Vos' delays in producing email, texts in Wisconsin election probe

A judge on Wednesday again voiced frustration that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has not produced emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn told Vos's attorney that her patience was wearing thin as Vos has yet to produce deleted emails and other messages sought in the lawsuit brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

The judge earlier this month gave Vos until Wednesday to provide the deleted email and text messages, or explain why they can’t be retrieved. Vos attorney Ronald Stadler told the judge on Wednesday that the work to retrieve Vos's deleted emails from his legislative account was ongoing and he would need up to two weeks to review whatever is recovered.

“I don’t know if I’m getting back 200 emails or 200,000 emails," he said.

People are also reading…

Stadler also said he had an expert witness who would testify that deleted text messages could not be recovered.

Bailey-Rihn ordered Stadler to complete the search for emails by April 7 and set a hearing for that day to hear from his expert witness. She called that a “drop dead date.”

“That’s the last extension I’m going to give people," she said. Bailey-Rihn, who is retiring in July, said she wanted to issue a ruling and conclude the case by then.

“We need to move on,” she said.

The case is one of three seeking records from Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a probe into the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Gableman released his most recent report earlier this month and Vos extended his contract through the end of April.

Vos on Tuesday said in an interview on WSAU-AM in Wausau that he may abandon subpoenas he's issued to mayors, elections officials and others as part of the Gableman investigation.

Pulling the subpoenas, which are being challenged in a pair of ongoing lawsuits, could lead to the end of the investigation.

Vos said that rescinding the subpoenas could help some officials be prosecuted for crimes because anyone who has been subpoenaed by the Legislature has immunity from prosecution. He didn't say who could be charged or with what crime.

Three prosecutors have already declined to bring charges against state elections officials related to decisions they made in the 2020 election.

Vos, when reached by The Associated Press on Wednesday, texted “have to wait and see” when asked if he was going to withdraw the subpoenas.

Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood recounts, a nonpartisan audit, other reviews and multiple lawsuits.

Gableman began his investigation in June. He is being paid $11,000 a month under a contract Vos signed for $676,000 in taxpayer money.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Local Government
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local Government
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Local Education
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • Elizabeth Beyer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Local Government
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Local Government
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Local Government
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Local Government
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local Government
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

Robin Vos

Vos

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics