Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

A federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin's absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election, saying the coronavirus might pose less of a threat to in-person voting by then.

Democrats and allied groups filed lawsuits ahead of Wisconsin's presidential primary in April demanding that Judge William Conley relax absentee voting and voter registration requirements and deadlines to simplify voting by mail because of the pandemic. Conley extended the deadlines for requesting and filing absentee ballots and allow voters to opt out of finding a witness to sign their ballots. But a federal appellate court struck down the witness opt-out and conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the deadline extensions.

The plaintiffs renewed their lawsuits for the November election. Wisconsin is expected to be a key battleground state in presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's bid to unseat Republican President Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016 by just 22,748 votes.