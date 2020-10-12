Judge to state Republicans: If you want to end Wisconsin's mask mandate, do it yourself

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Fitzgerald and Vos have criticized Evers' latest public health order, neither leader has called their respective chamber into session to strike down the order, as some Republicans have demanded.

"Hopefully Republicans will quit their obsession with undermining Governor Evers, and focus on what is best for our state," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement.

The GOP-led Legislature has met once since the pandemic began, in April, to take up legislation in response to COVID-19. Lawmakers and Evers ultimately signed what officials on both sides of the aisle described as "imperfect" legislation.

Vos and Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said they had just heard of the court ruling and couldn't comment on specifics. Hitt said it remains to be seen whether or not WILL plans to appeal the decision.

Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, said he is opposed to the governor's mask mandate.

"In general I'm opposed to government mandates that are largely unenforceable," Johnson said.