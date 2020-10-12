Judge to state Republicans: If you want to end Wisconsin's mask mandate, do it yourself

Citing inaction by the state Legislature, a St. Croix County judge on Monday rejected a request by a conservative legal group for a temporary injunction against Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.
St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman on Monday ruled that state law doesn't prevent the governor from issuing a new executive order when emergency conditions, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continue to exist. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in August seeking to halt enforcement of the governor's public health emergency declaration and accompanying mask order.
"The legislature can end the state of emergency at anytime, but so far, it has declined to do so," Waterman said in a court document. "As the statewide representative body of the citizens of Wisconsin, the legislature’s inaction is relevant and it weighs against judicial intervention, especially when the requested intervention will have statewide impact."
The ruling marks a win for the Democratic governor, who has faced multiple legal challenges from the GOP regarding COVID-19-related measures. State Republicans successfully sued to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order earlier this year.
In a statement, Evers called the ruling "a victory in our fight against COVID-19 and our efforts to keep the people of Wisconsin safe and healthy during this unprecedented crisis."
“As the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached 150,000 yesterday, we will continue doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus," Evers said. "We ask Wisconsinites to please stay home as much as possible, limit travel and going to public gatherings, and wear a mask whenever out and about.”
However, WILL president and counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement issued shortly after the ruling that the legal group plans to appeal Monday's decision.
"It is with regret that the Judge held that the Governor of the State of Wisconsin can rule the state by decree for an unlimited amount of time with the acquiescence of the legislature," Esenberg said. "We look forward to making an appeal on this critical constitutional matter."
The lawsuit was filed by WILL on behalf of two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County. GOP leaders Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, joined the lawsuit.
"If granted, the temporary injunction will affect every person in Wisconsin by a judicial act that usurps the governor’s power to declare a state of emergency and the legislature’s power to end one," Waterman said in the ruling.
While Fitzgerald and Vos have criticized Evers' latest public health order, neither leader has called their respective chamber into session to strike down the order, as some Republicans have demanded.
"Hopefully Republicans will quit their obsession with undermining Governor Evers, and focus on what is best for our state," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement.
The GOP-led Legislature has met once since the pandemic began, in April, to take up legislation in response to COVID-19. Lawmakers and Evers ultimately signed what officials on both sides of the aisle described as "imperfect" legislation.
Vos and Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said they had just heard of the court ruling and couldn't comment on specifics. Hitt said it remains to be seen whether or not WILL plans to appeal the decision.
Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, said he is opposed to the governor's mask mandate.
"In general I'm opposed to government mandates that are largely unenforceable," Johnson said.
Evers first declared a public health emergency in March due to COVID-19, and it ran until May 11, with Republicans in the Legislature declining to extend it. In July, Evers declared a second COVID-19 public health emergency and issued his first statewide mask mandate along with it. Evers for a third time declared a COVID-19 emergency on Sept. 22 and extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.
Under the order, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public, including outdoor bars and restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in their private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.
The lawsuit alleges that state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not originally file for an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.
The Evers administration has countered that the lawsuit represented the latest challenge by Republicans against the governor’s efforts to follow science and public health in order to protect Wisconsinites during the ongoing pandemic.
