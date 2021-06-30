Judge rules Assembly violated open records laws in delaying release of former lawmaker's sexual harassment records

The defendants may appeal the case. Current Assembly chief clerk Edward Blazel didn't immediately return a request seeking comment.

Records provided to media organizations last August included a complaint from a staffer who said Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him in 2019.

In a statement at the time, Gruszynski said the documents confirmed he was "black out drunk," and apologized and said he felt remorse.

"There is nothing in these documents that say this was calculated, this was physical, or that I tried to follow the staffer home," he had said.

The documents show a staffer filed a formal complaint with the Legislature’s human resources office on Nov. 26. Her name was redacted from the records.

The complaint stated that the staffer and her friends had met Gruszynski at the Malt House, a Madison bar, on Oct. 30, and that she knew he had been drinking and arrived to help him sober up.

At the bar he told her that he’d had his eye on her for years and he knew she felt the same way about him and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, telling him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate, and left the bar.