Judge rules Assembly must remove some redactions in former lawmaker's sexual harassment records

A Dane County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state Assembly to remove some redactions in copies of sexual harassment records involving a state lawmaker after the Wisconsin State Journal and other media outlets sued for more access.

Judge Juan Colas ordered the Assembly chief clerk's office to remove two types of redactions in the records it originally provided to media organizations in a sexual harassment case involving former Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Madison. The Assembly must provide the records within five days, unless the decision is appealed.

Former Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller, who had denied a December 2019 open records request for a legislative aide’s sexual harassment complaint against Gruszynski from the Wisconsin State Journal, The Associated Press, the Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, released them to the outlets’ attorneys in August 2020, a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary.

But those records were heavily redacted, and the outlets' attorneys challenged those redactions and additionally called on the court to rule on the legality of Fuller's initial denial.

Colas did that on Wednesday, ruling that the Assembly violated open records laws by withholding the records initially and only providing a summary statement.