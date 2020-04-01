Judge rules against conservative think tank in Tony Evers media access lawsuit

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in August alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Tuesday rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list. The judge said Evers can restrict access using a “reasonable, viewpoint-neutral criteria.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Ordering Evers to grant access to MacIver journalists would establish an untenable precedent,” Peterson wrote. “Any citizen journalist could make the same case MacIver has made, forcing Evers to either permit unrestricted access at every event or forego press events altogether.”

MacIver had argued that Evers was excluding its staffers, and violating their free speech rights, because they are conservatives. But Peterson ruled that MacIver presented no evidence that “Evers grants or denies press access unreasonably or on the basis of the journalist’s viewpoint.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}