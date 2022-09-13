Judge rejects issuing stay on ruling that Wisconsin officials can't fix absentee ballot envelope errors

A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday rejected issuing a stay on his previous ruling that election officials can't fix errors on absentee ballot witness certificates.

Turning down Democrats' request to issue a stay on last week's ruling, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian is requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell clerks statewide by Wednesday that its guidance allowing address corrections on witness certificates violates state law.

This case, which is likely to eventually be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, follows multiple efforts by the GOP-led Legislature this year to overhaul the administration of elections, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder.

The Republican Party of Waukesha County and three Waukesha County residents filed the lawsuit against the Elections Commission in July to challenge the guidance. The Republican-controlled Legislature intervened on the plaintiffs' behalf. The Waukesha County Democratic Party and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin intervened in support of the Elections Commission.

The bipartisan commission first issued the contested guidance in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

Republicans have scrutinized the guidance since the 2020 presidential election.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee in January told the Elections Commission to withdraw the guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.

The majority of the Elections Commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on the certificates.

It became a rule in July. That same month, the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee struck it down. Republicans said the decision meant clerks couldn't lawfully fill in missing information. But a Democratic member of the Elections Commission noted the guidance remained in place.

In August, the commission deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency's three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the 2016 guidance. The commission's three Democratic appointees opposed the motion, a decision Aprahamian criticized last week.

Attorneys for the Waukesha County Democratic Party said in a brief that Aprahamian's ruling last week carried a high risk of irreparably harming them. They said the ruling carried the risk of disenfranchising voters for mistakes that witnesses made on their absentee ballot envelopes.

With Aprahamian's affirmation of his past ruling, clerks are struggling to understand what ballots they should count, or not, with absentee voting slated to begin in just over a week. The deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed to voters is Sept. 22.

The Elections Commission has guidance on what constitutes an address, but the issue has not been addressed by the courts.

"It certainly leaves things very unclear," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, in an email. "Historically, voters have not been penalized for minor errors in voting where intent is clear. I will be consulting with my City Attorney's office for their advice on the matter."

The number of affected ballots is likely to be small but could be an issue in close races. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by fewer than 21,000 votes.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider the contested guidance.